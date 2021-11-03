Preview: Dickinson
Jane Krakowski talks with Patrick Stoner about the third season’s emphasis on home life in the Civil War.
Here! Now! In the moment! Paddling in the middle of a fast moving stream of news and information. Here & Now is a daily news magazine, bringing you the news that breaks after "Morning Edition" and before "All Things Considered."
Jane Krakowski talks with Patrick Stoner about the third season’s emphasis on home life in the Civil War.
Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal