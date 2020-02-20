Democrats debate in Las Vegas

Guests: Camille Burge, Michael Hagen, Ryan Cooper

Wednesday night’s Democratic primary debate in Las Vegas, just ahead of the Nevada caucuses, will be high stakes for all the candidates. Michael Bloomberg is making his debut on stage and is certain to take a lot of hits from the rest of the field because of his rising poll numbers. For the first time, Bernie Sanders will have to defend his front-runner status. Joe Biden desperately needs a strong performance as his poll numbers have slipped, as does Elizabeth Warren who’s been treading water. And many are watching Pete Buttigieg to see if he can connect to the more diverse electorate in Nevada. Finally, can Amy Klobuchar, who got a big bump from her previous debate performance, keep the momentum going? This hour, we’ll tease apart the performances, issues, arguments and attacks. Our guests are CAMILLE BURGE, assistant professor of political science at Villanova University, MICHAEL HAGEN, professor of political science at Temple University, and RYAN COOPER, national correspondent for The Week.