Deciphering Trump’s legal challenges to the election
President Trump and the Republican leadership have yet to acknowledge the results of the recent elections. They claim that there is evidence of large scale voter fraud despite there being no evidence. Still, they are moving forward with legal challenges to the swing states that Trump lost, including Pennsylvania. Today, we’ll talk about the legitimacy of the election, the legal cases being brough by the GOP, and what could result from these tactics. Among our guests will be Philadelphia City Commissioner OMAR SABIR, one of the people overseeing the vote counting process, CRAIG GREEN, professor of law at Temple University, and DANIELLE LANG, co-director of voting rights and redistricting at the Campaign Legal Center.