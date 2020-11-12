Deciphering Trump’s legal challenges to the election

Air Date: November 12, 2020 10:00 am
Demonstrators demanding for officials to

Demonstrators demanding for officials to "COUNT EVERY VOTE" rally outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (John Minchillo/AP Photo)

President Trump and the Republican leadership have yet to acknowledge the results of the recent elections. They claim that there is evidence of large scale voter fraud despite there being no evidence. Still, they are moving forward with legal challenges to the swing states that Trump lost, including Pennsylvania. Today, we’ll talk about the legitimacy of the election, the legal cases being brough by the GOP, and what could result from these tactics. Among our guests will be Philadelphia City Commissioner OMAR SABIR, one of the people overseeing the vote counting process, CRAIG GREEN, professor of law at Temple University, and DANIELLE LANG, co-director of voting rights and redistricting at the Campaign Legal Center. 

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

