Dawn Staley, a Hall of Fame basketball player and coach, grew up playing against the boys in her North Philadelphia neighborhood. Her parents came from South Carolina and settled in Philadelphia in the 1950’s.

The achievements that make Staley a living legend began at Dobbins Tech, where she was 1988 national high school player of the year. Staley always said she expressed herself through basketball and her many accomplishments attest to that. She went on to become national college player of the year twice, and five times an All-Star as a pro in the WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association.)

Staley has won three Olympic gold medals as a player. Now she is the U.S. team’s head coach as well as head coach at the University of South Carolina, the NCAA champion in 2017.

Her commitment to giving back to the community, inspired the WNBA to create the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award in her honor.