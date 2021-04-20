“Train Going Home”

Daniel May is one of a rare breed of singer-songwriters that has made the successful transition from classical to popular music. After a 12-year career that saw him singing roles with opera companies across the US and Canada, he began writing and performing his own songs in 2005, which has resulted in six critically acclaimed albums, including “Dying Breed,” which made the The Philadelphia Inquirer’s list of “Top Ten Albums of the Year.”

May’s music has appeared on radio, in television and film, as well as orchestral performances and his warm baritone and folk-pop songs with their rootsy embellishments that “brim with hooks and heart as well as intelligence and grace” have been embraced by live audiences from coast to coast.

Referred to as a “consummate storyteller, May has also authored two books, including “Adventures in Grocery Shopping,” which was named to the Philadelphia Inquirer list of “Best Books of 2016.”