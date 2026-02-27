    You Oughta Know

    Creative Innovation

    Mosaics at Magic Gardens and music from Curtis, plus more!

    Air Date: February 27, 2026

    From a mosaic masterpiece at Magic Gardens Studio to a performance by Curtis Institute‘s Gavin Hardy, this week’s You Oughta Know will move you. See how is Project 440 shaping the next generation of leaders, explore how systems at the National Constitution Center stay up to date, and step back in time at a former Revolutionary War Hospital.

