Coping With Toxic Shame

Coping With Toxic ShameListen 4:31
A lot of people carry shame – about who they are, things they’ve done – or failed to do. And when that shame becomes overwhelming, therapists refer to it as “toxic shame.” What are the roots of that kind of deep shame – and how can people get over it?
In their weekly conversation, WHYY’s Maiken Scott and psychologist Dan Gottlieb explore this issue.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.