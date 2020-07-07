Love Not War

Cliff Hillis is a singer/songwriter/producer based in the Philadelphia area who has released a number of albums with a style that evokes the sunny pop of the 60’s & 70’s, and has garnered national Triple A radio airplay.

Hillis has co-written with some critically acclaimed songwriters such as Danny Wilde (of The Rembrandts & “Friends” theme fame) and troubadour Dan Bern. Hillis’ songs have been featured in movies and TV such as the Jennifer Lopez film “Enough” and TV shows “Party of Five” and “Life Interrupted”.

When he’s not recording and producing albums for himself and others in his studio, Hillis also performs and tours with various bands including members of The Hooters, U.S. Rails, Patty Smyth & Scandal and The Orchestra (featuring former members of E.L.O.).

Cliff Hillis is a WHYY Local Music Library contributor.