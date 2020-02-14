Challenge Alert

Lock in $25,000 with your donation by 6:30 p.m.

Donate now

    Classical Guitarists of this Generation

    Air Date: February 14, 2020

    This week On Stage At Curtis features the next generation of classical guitarists. John Marcel Williams performing pieces from Giulio Regondi and Isaac Albéniz and ending with Hao Yang performing a piece from Fernando Sor.

    Giulio Regondi: Etude No. 6 in D minor, from Ten Etudes
    John Marcel Williams, guitar

    Swiss-born classical guitarist Giulio Regondi was considered a child prodigy of the guitar. He was one of the foremost composers who wrote repertoire specifically for guitar.

    Isaac Albéniz: Sevilla, from Suite española No. 1
    John Marcel Williams, guitar

    Isaac Albéniz originally composed Suite española No.1, Op. 47 for solo piano. The inspiration for the suites came from his country of origin Spain and each piece is a reflection on a particular region. John Marcel Williams plays the guitar version of Sevilla, which became popular among classical guitarist.

    Fernando Sor: Fantasia No. 7 in E minor, Op. 30
    Hao Yang, guitar

    Fernando Sor was a Spanish classical guitarist and composer born in 1778, best known for his guitar compositions. He was instrumental in promoting the guitar as a classical music instrument that we see today.

    Brought to you by On Stage at Curtis

    On Stage at Curtis

    On Stage at Curtis

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate