Classical Guitarists of this Generation

This week On Stage At Curtis features the next generation of classical guitarists. John Marcel Williams performing pieces from Giulio Regondi and Isaac Albéniz and ending with Hao Yang performing a piece from Fernando Sor.

Giulio Regondi: Etude No. 6 in D minor, from Ten Etudes

John Marcel Williams, guitar

Swiss-born classical guitarist Giulio Regondi was considered a child prodigy of the guitar. He was one of the foremost composers who wrote repertoire specifically for guitar.

Isaac Albéniz: Sevilla, from Suite española No. 1

John Marcel Williams, guitar

Isaac Albéniz originally composed Suite española No.1, Op. 47 for solo piano. The inspiration for the suites came from his country of origin Spain and each piece is a reflection on a particular region. John Marcel Williams plays the guitar version of Sevilla, which became popular among classical guitarist.

Fernando Sor: Fantasia No. 7 in E minor, Op. 30

Hao Yang, guitar

Fernando Sor was a Spanish classical guitarist and composer born in 1778, best known for his guitar compositions. He was instrumental in promoting the guitar as a classical music instrument that we see today.