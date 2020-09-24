Civil dialogue: How do we talk to each other?

Air Date: September 24, 2020
Krista Tippett and WHYY’s Jennifer Lynn engage with the crowd during the 2019 Dare to Understand Awards hosted at the Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral. Riley Jackson/Interfaith Philadelphia

It’s no secret that this year has been challenging and, at times, heartbreaking: Coronavirus, police brutality, election uncertainty, and wildfires are just a few of the issues that we’ve had to navigate within the last few months alone. But your position on these events might not be the same as that of your friends or even your family. So how do you navigate discussing these fraught topics with people you disagree with? And can these discussions actually be meaningful and fruitful? On Friday, Interfaith Philadelphia Executive Director ABBY STAMELMAN HOCKY and On Being‘s LUCAS JOHNSON join to discuss civil dialogue and how to listen to each other.

