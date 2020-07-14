Charlene Chamberlain

“When Mountains Cry”

The creative muse discovered Charlene very early in life. Her mother was a fashion illustrator and her grandparents were painters and musicians. Her Grandfather John, who she was very close to, was an accomplished oil painter and had mastered several musical instruments. He instilled in her a passion, love, and respect for music, art and creativity. This early involvement paved the way to a lifelong career in working and creating with fellow artists like her.

Charlene held executive positions at several major record labels, spearheading campaigns for artists like the Rolling Stones and Madonna. She was also instrumental in shaping Philadelphia’s local music scene.

In 2014, her personal affair with music led to a first round Grammy ballot nomination for a song she co-wrote. This inspired her to begin composing for film and commercial placement. Several of Charlene’s songs are featured on the soon to be released CD “We Are All In This Together,” which supports MusiCares, an organization that supports musicians in need. She was a featured artist on the PBS Portraits Project.

Theatrically, she has performed with theater, ballet, and opera companies regionally, and has appeared in local and national television commercials. As an advocate for accessibility, she created the award-winning event, “Community Senses,” the first all-inclusive theater experience in New Jersey. Charlene is a member of The Recording Academy (Grammy’s), BMI, The Indie Collaborative, International Singer Songwriter Association, and the NJ State Council on the Arts Marketing Team.