Cellphone Etiquette, Election Day, Fresh Air’s Tonya Mosley

Tuesday is Election Day, so we’re checking in with some of our WHYY reporters at the polls.

Ringing phones halted not one, but two performance at the Philadelphia Orchestra. Our attachment to our phones interrupts weddings, concerts and everyday conversations. We’ll talk about cell phone etiquette and how our impact our connections with each other. Science writer Catherine Price, author of How to Break Up with Your Phone, also shares tips for reducing our dependency on these devices.

Tonya Mosley joins us to talk about her new role as Fresh Air co-host and to talk about her career in journalism, covering Silicon Valley, creating the award-winning podcast Truth Be Told and hosting NPR’s Here & Now.