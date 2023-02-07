Donate

    Episode 5: Casting Rocky in Bronze

    Air Date: February 7, 2023
    Listen 24:23
    The Statue logo

    We journey to the bright lights of Hollywood to meet Rocky’s original sculptor, A. Thomas Schomberg. Also, we glimpse at rare, behind-the-scenes photos of Stallone and the artist during the statue’s creation. Back in Philly, we visit a foundry and a life-size replica of the Statue of David near City Hall to understand how statues are created. Finally, we go behind the scenes on opening night as Rocky the Musical makes its hometown debut.

    Show Notes

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by The Statue

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate