Brittney C. Cooper is a feminist author, scholar and professor. She is an increasingly influential voice on race and gender issues, a conservator of black women’s intellectual history and a cultural critic exploring the influences of hip-hop and crunk music on feminist ideals.

Born in Louisiana 39 years ago, Cooper has become a multi-platform national phenomenon by writing for magazines, giving TED talks and offering commentary through her Twitter account @ProfessorCrunk.

In her commentary, her approach is to “tell the whole ugly truth, even when it is inconvenient.”

“I’m a black feminist, capital B, capital F,” Cooper explained in an appearance on PBS. “I’m unapologetically black, and I’m unapologetically a feminist.”

A graduate of historically black Howard University, she is now an associate professor at Rutgers University in Women’s and Gender Studies and Africana Studies. She teaches courses such as “Black Feminist Thought” and “Hip Hop Generation Feminism.”

Cooper is the author of two books on black thought, race and gender: “Beyond Respectability: The Intellectual Thought of Race Women” and “Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower.” dating while feminist, and contemporary feminist movements.