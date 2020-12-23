Donate

    Preview: Bridgerton

    Air Date: December 23, 2020

    Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page talk with Patrick Stoner about the new Netflix series that is like “Downton Abbey” with a wry smile & a diverse cast.

    Brought to you by Flicks

    Flicks

    WHYY film critic Patrick Stoner provides up-to-the-minute coverage of top films, stars and moviemakers.

