Brass Musicians Protest through Music

On this episode of You Oughta Know, Grammy-nominated musician Jeff Bradshaw and local brass artists call for justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, then Shirley heads to the Art Studio in New Castle County for a fun, DIY art project. Then, meet a man who has saved almost $2,000 in coins during his lifetime, and how his collection can help the national coin shortage. We’ll catch up with two Philadelphia filmmakers who set out to create and share an uplifting story of forgiveness, all on a tiny budget. Their film, Coffee with God, is streaming on Amazon Prime. Plus, as the Mütter Museum reopens to the public, take the opportunity to learn how essential workers have diagnosed diseases throughout history.