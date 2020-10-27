“S.D.L.Y.”

Brandon Pain is a vocalist, songwriter & arranger whose work spans multiple genres. A classically trained musician with a passionate artistry, Pain’s work has drawn the attention of music greats like Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Ne-Yo, Marsha Ambrosius, Brandy, & Bilal, among others. Pain’s music is a vibe indeed, and it’s bolstered by smart musicality and a significant vocal range that is sonically specific, with live performances that are unforgettable experiences. Always relevant and fresh. Pain’s music is felt as much as it is heard.

S.D.L.Y. (Still do love you) was written from an extremely honest, open, and vulnerable place. Brandon believes most of us have had at least one relationship that we can look back on (or maybe are still currently in), that’s just not good for us at all, yet we just can’t seem to pull ourselves away from it. This is Brandon owning his truth. Once he did that, he was actually able to move forward in a healthier direction.