Bonus Interview: Gloria Steinem on feminism, abortion and her memoir

Feminist, writer, lecturer and traveler GLORIA STEINEM joined Marty in 2015 to talk about her book, My Life on the Road.

She spent much of her childhood on the road with her parents bartering their way across the country. She learned to read in the back of their car. She has spent half of her adult life on planes and in taxis for her work of activism and organizing.

For her, the road is full of possibilities and as it has turned out fascinating people to meet. In this bonus hour of Radio Times from the archives, Marty speaks with her about her new book about her itinerant life. We discussed feminism, politics, her family, her abortion and more.