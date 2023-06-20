Blueberry Kiwi Upside Down Carrot Cake/Puzzle Picture Perfect
Rosie is upset because her trip home to visit her mom is cancelled so Albie recreates her favorite family recipe and plans a surprise to cure her friend’s homesickness; Albie and Huggy love putting together puzzles with Zia but when she can’t join them, a visit to a robotics team inspires them to rise to the challenge and finish the puzzle on their own.
