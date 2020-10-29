Battleground 2020: Western Pennsylvania and suburban women

Air Date: October 29, 2020
Visitors wait in line before a 2020 campaign rally for President Donald Trump on Dec. 10, 2019, at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. (Matt Smith for WITF/PA Post)

Visitors wait in line before a 2020 campaign rally for President Donald Trump on Dec. 10, 2019, at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. (Matt Smith for WITF/PA Post)

On this installment of Battleground 2020, we take a look voter engagement in western and northeastern Pennsylvania where the Trump and Biden campaigns are looking to flip the state. In 2016, places like Erie went from voting for Obama twice to supporting Trump. What can we expect this time around? Muhlenberg College’s CHRISTOPHER BORICK and Mercyhurst University’s JOSEPH MORRIS walk us through the latest polling data and the issues resonating with rural voters. But first, we’ll discuss Trump’s complicated relationship with suburban women in Pennsylvania and why they’re distancing themselves from him in this election. University of Pittsburgh’s LARA PUTNAM takes us through Pennsylvania’s diverse suburbs and tells us how the women are voting.

