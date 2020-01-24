Background check law to protect Pa. kids isn’t being enforced

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

After the Penn State abuse scandal rocked Pennsylvania, the state tried to strengthen its child protection laws. Since 2015, anyone working or volunteering with children must undergo background checks. But it turns out, there’s little enforcement and few ways to know who’s in compliance, leaving kids vulnerable.

Guest: Angela Couloumbis, Spotlight PA