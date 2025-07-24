Infidelity in modern relationships

You’ve probably seen it. A Coldplay concert kiss-cam accidentally revealed an alleged affair between Astronomer’s now-former CEO and the company’s head of HR. The result was a perfect online spectacle. Millions of people could not look away from an apparent public display of infidelity.

Most Americans say infidelity is the ultimate transgression in a marriage. It elicits an intense reaction. It’s a breach of trust, of physical and emotional intimacy, and can deeply wound a wronged partner’s self-esteem and stability. The reasons why people cheat are varied, and what happens after an affair is complicated.

Modern technology has made it easier to be unfaithful. Many Americans consider sexting, chatbot romances, OnlyFans subscriptions and even flirty DMs to be cheating. As affairs and casual infidelity get even more complicated, how do we define cheating, and what happens in the aftermath?

On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll look at what leads people to cheat, how common it is and why we see it as the most harmful breach of trust in a marriage.

Guests

Shadeen Francis, Marriage and family therapist & board-certified sex therapist

Justin Lehmiller, Senior Research Fellow at The Kinsey Institute and host of the podcast Sex and Psychology