ArtYard Reveals Transformational Power of Art
Be transformed through art with ArtYard, Camden Fireworks, designer Ann Lowe & more.
Next on You Oughta Know, visit ArtYard, a nonprofit that reveals the transformational power of art. Explore a powerful exhibit by artist Natalie de Segonzac. Discover how Camden Fireworks uses art to foster social change. Meet the filmmaker highlighting a secret mission to secure Israel’s independence. Learn about Ann Lowe, the Black fashion designer who created Jackie Kennedy’s wedding dress.
