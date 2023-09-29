    ArtYard Reveals Transformational Power of Art

    Be transformed through art with ArtYard, Camden Fireworks, designer Ann Lowe & more.

    Air Date: September 29, 2023

    Next on You Oughta Know, visit ArtYard, a nonprofit that reveals the transformational power of art. Explore a powerful exhibit by artist Natalie de Segonzac. Discover how Camden Fireworks uses art to foster social change. Meet the filmmaker highlighting a secret mission to secure Israel’s independence. Learn about Ann Lowe, the Black fashion designer who created Jackie Kennedy’s wedding dress.

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

