    Arts without Boundaries Offers a Fresh Take on The Wiz

    Journey in Oz, Performance Garage, How to Breathe Better & More!

    Air Date: June 21, 2024

    Next on You Oughta Know, Journey in Oz with Arts without Boundaries. Find out how Philly’s Performance Garage helps dancers grow their dreams. Learn how to breathe better with Empowered Wellness. Try a new sport at Diamond State Curling Club. Get new ideas for fun nights out nearby. Meet the stars of Bodkin with Patrick Stoner on Flicks. Feast on the freshest catch with Crab & Claw.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate