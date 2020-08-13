    Arts & Trash: Minimizing litter in Southwest Philadelphia

    Air Date: August 13, 2020

    On this episode of You Oughta Know, Regina explores the world of RV rentals, and Shirley finds out why it’s so difficult to find a bicycle this summer. Discover the rich history of the Da Vinci Art Alliance, whose dedication to art, science and mathematics extends to an annual festival, which will be virtual this year. As we approach the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, the Brandywine River Museum brings life and color to the women’s movement with a virtual tour of their exhibit Votes for Women: A Visual History. Southwest Philadelphia community members are teaming up to beautify public garbage cans in order to minimize litter and reflect their neighborhood. Plus, drive-in concerts are making a splash in Delaware. Find out how to attend a “Concert by Car” this summer at The Grand.

