Art of the Piano

    Air Date: March 20, 2020

    Pianist Avery Gagliano from Washington, D.C. and Ying Li from Beijing, China can’t remember a time when the piano wasn’t a part of their lives. This week On Stage At Curtis features Beethoven: Sonata No. 18 in E-flat major, Op. 31, No. 3 performed by Avery Gagliano and Chopin: Étude in A minor, Op. 10, No. 2 performed by Ying Li.

    Beethoven: Sonata No. 18 in E-flat major, Op. 31, No. 3
    Avery Gagliano, piano

    This sonata is the third and last of Beethoven’s piano sonatas. This four-movement piece is unusual because it does not have a slow movement. The movements are Allegro; Scherzo: Allegretto vivace; Menuetto: Moderato e grazioso and Presto con fuoco. This sonata is vibrant, cheerful and sprinkled with humor.

    Chopin: Étude in A minor, Op. 10, No. 2
    Ying Li, piano
    An étude is a short composition with considerable difficulty and designed to perfecting a particular skill. This technical study composed by Chopin for piano is designed to exercise the independence of the weaker fingers on the right hand. Ying commented that this Étude “is really uncomfortable for the hands, especially the right hand to move that fast and then smoothly.”

