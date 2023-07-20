American Whitelash, Pausing Evictions, Things to Do

In his book American Whitelash, Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Wesley Lowery writes about the rise in white supremacist violence in years following the Obama presidency.

Air Date: July 20, 2023 12:00 pm
Wesley Lowery is the author of American Whitelash. Photograph by Antoine Lyers.

Wesley Lowery is the author of American Whitelash. Photograph by Antoine Lyers.

Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Wesley Lowery joins us to talk about his new book, American Whitelash: A Changing Nation and the Cost of Progress. In it, he follows the rise in white supremacist violence in the years following the Obama presidency.

We’ll talk with WHYY reporter Aaron Moselle about reforming the eviction process after string of shootings by landlord-tenant officers in Philadelphia.

Plus, Tonya Pendleton’s roundup of the best things to do this weekend, and Studio 2 trivia.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate