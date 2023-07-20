American Whitelash, Pausing Evictions, Things to Do
In his book American Whitelash, Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Wesley Lowery writes about the rise in white supremacist violence in years following the Obama presidency.
Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Wesley Lowery joins us to talk about his new book, American Whitelash: A Changing Nation and the Cost of Progress. In it, he follows the rise in white supremacist violence in the years following the Obama presidency.
We’ll talk with WHYY reporter Aaron Moselle about reforming the eviction process after string of shootings by landlord-tenant officers in Philadelphia.
Plus, Tonya Pendleton’s roundup of the best things to do this weekend, and Studio 2 trivia.
