American Patriots: A Short History of Dissent, Apple Antitrust Lawsuit

Dissent is baked into American history and the character of our nation. This hour, we look at how dissent has shaped our country.

Air Date: March 26, 2024 12:00 pm
This hour, we look about how dissent shaped our country and talk to book author Ralph Young.

Dissent is baked into American history and the character of our nation —  from our revolutionary days to protests around worker, women’s and civil rights.  This hour, we look at how dissent has shaped our country. Our guest is historian Ralph Young, author of the book American Patriots: A Short History of Dissent.

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin joins us to discuss the DOJ’s anti-trust lawsuit against Apple.

