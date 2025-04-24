Pennsylvania and Canada have a robust trade partnership. We import billions of dollars in Canadian goods and commodities, and they’re the top destination for Pennsylvania steel, pharmaceuticals, chocolate and more.

We’ve also long shared tourism and culture on both sides of the border. The Jersey Shore is a popular destination for Canadians in the summer, and thousands of Pennsylvanians drive to the great white north every year.

But new tariffs and changing political rhetoric — such as President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the country become the “51st state” — are straining America’s cultural alliance with Canada, and the downstream effects could leave a significant economic impact on the Greater Philadelphia region.

On this episode of Studio 2, we examine the local impacts of the U.S.’s new foreign policy stance with Canada.

Guests: