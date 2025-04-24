Trade, tourism, culture: Philly region’s tie to Canada
Our area has strong cultural and economic ties with Canada. They’re our biggest trading partner and tourism between our borders is popular and convenient.Listen 51:25
Pennsylvania and Canada have a robust trade partnership. We import billions of dollars in Canadian goods and commodities, and they’re the top destination for Pennsylvania steel, pharmaceuticals, chocolate and more.
We’ve also long shared tourism and culture on both sides of the border. The Jersey Shore is a popular destination for Canadians in the summer, and thousands of Pennsylvanians drive to the great white north every year.
But new tariffs and changing political rhetoric — such as President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the country become the “51st state” — are straining America’s cultural alliance with Canada, and the downstream effects could leave a significant economic impact on the Greater Philadelphia region.
On this episode of Studio 2, we examine the local impacts of the U.S.’s new foreign policy stance with Canada.
Guests:
- John Semley, Philly-based freelance writer
- Ben Rose, director of marketing and public relations for Greater Wildwoods Tourism Authority
- David Gonzalez, director of economic initiatives of York County Economic Alliance
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.