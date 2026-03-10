Already Forgotten About Your New Year’s Resolution? Here’s Why

We talk with productivity expert Chris Bailey about achieving goals, who says aligning them with our values is key.

Air Date: March 10, 2026
The signs are all there — the perfectly packed gym bag is collecting dust in your closet, the kitchen pantry has quietly been refilled with junk food, and your early morning alarms are losing their battle with the snooze button. The goals you set at the beginning of the year seem more and more unattainable. It may feel like you don’t have enough determination — enough resolve — but productivity expert Chris Bailey says there are ways to align our goals with our values and get better results.

On this podcast extra, Bailey talks about his new book, “Intentional: How to Finish What You Start.”

