Already Forgotten About Your New Year’s Resolution? Here’s Why

The signs are all there — the perfectly packed gym bag is collecting dust in your closet, the kitchen pantry has quietly been refilled with junk food, and your early morning alarms are losing their battle with the snooze button. The goals you set at the beginning of the year seem more and more unattainable. It may feel like you don’t have enough determination — enough resolve — but productivity expert Chris Bailey says there are ways to align our goals with our values and get better results.

On this podcast extra, Bailey talks about his new book, “Intentional: How to Finish What You Start.”