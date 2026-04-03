Studio 2 co-host Cherri Gregg sits down with Philadelphia-born pianist, producer and composer Eric Wortham II. Before sharing stages with global stars like Adele, Jill Scott and Seal, Wortham was a young musician shaped by the sounds of church and the city’s rich musical legacy.

Now, he’s launching a new project, One People Band, bringing together a collective of artists rooted in collaboration and community. Wortham reflects on his journey, his creative evolution and what’s next as he continues touring and building something new back home in Philadelphia.

Wortham was also a guest on WHYY’s You Oughta Know this week.