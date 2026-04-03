Studio 2 Extra: Eric Wortham II on performing with Adele, Jill Scott, more
From the pews to the big stages, the producer and pianist reflects on his career and how the grit of Philly gave him a jumpstart.Listen 17:51
Studio 2 co-host Cherri Gregg sits down with Philadelphia-born pianist, producer and composer Eric Wortham II. Before sharing stages with global stars like Adele, Jill Scott and Seal, Wortham was a young musician shaped by the sounds of church and the city’s rich musical legacy.
Now, he’s launching a new project, One People Band, bringing together a collective of artists rooted in collaboration and community. Wortham reflects on his journey, his creative evolution and what’s next as he continues touring and building something new back home in Philadelphia.
Wortham was also a guest on WHYY’s You Oughta Know this week.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.