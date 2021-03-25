Adam Grant on “Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know”

Air Date: March 26, 2021 10:00 am

It’s easy to get bogged down by old, habitual ways of thinking. But by opening our minds, staying curious and challenging our own beliefs we can stay intellectually sharp and innovative. This hour, we listen to Marty’s conversation with Wharton School organizational psychologist ADAM GRANT, recorded at a WHYY virtual event on Wednesday. They talked about Grant’s new book, Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know. It’s about why during the pandemic it’s a good time to re-evaluate our beliefs, why there can be joy in admitting we’re wrong and why we should all think like scientists, not like politicians, or preachers or prosecutors.

