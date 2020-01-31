Watch/Listen: Impeachment trial

Watch

    20th Century Composers: Ysaÿe and Debussy

    Air Date: January 31, 2020
    Violinist Angela Sin Ying Chan performs on stage at Curtis.

    This week On Stage At Curtis features two pieces from 20th Century composers, Eugène Ysaÿe from Belgian and Claude Debussy from France. Pianist Ying Li performed Debussy’s Images, Première série and violinist Angela Sin Ying Chan performed Ysaÿe ‘s Sonata in G major, Op. 27, No. 5.

    Ysaÿe: Sonata in G major, Op. 27, No. 5
    Angela Sin Ying Chan, violin

    Eugène Ysaÿe wrote a set of six sonatas for solo violin and each sonata was dedicated to one of his contemporary violinists. Sonata in G major, Op. 27, No. 5 was dedicated to one of his students Mathieu Crickboom. It has two movements: L’Aurore and Danse rustique.

    Debussy: Images, Première série
    Ying Li, piano

    Images are six compositions in two series, sets or books each consisting of three pieces for solo piano. The Images, Première série, book 1 was written between 1901 and 1905. The three pieces in Images, Première série are Reflets dans l’eau (Reflections in the water), Hommage à Rameau (Tribute to Rameau) and Mouvement (Movement).

