Start Date: June 26, 2023

Do you want to make movies? Are you a creative storyteller? Do you have dreams of going to Hollywood? Whether you’re a Vine superstar or the next J.J. Abrams, take your skills to the next level during this three-week intensive filmmaking experience. You’ll join other imaginative high school students in learning how to script, shoot, act and edit movies using WHYY’s filmmaking equipment.

Course fee: $1260