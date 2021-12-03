WTA’s China stance over Peng Shuai could be unique, cost millions

There are about 10 WTA tournaments annually in China, including the season-ending Tour Finals, which are scheduled to be held there for a decade.

“I don’t know how to give you a number of what the actual effect will be, but it will be millions of dollars, for sure. And, you know, time will tell, based upon what comes our way, how deep and how much further that goes. I’ll just say that it’s significant, for sure. It’s going to be significant,” Simon told the AP. “And it’s something that we’re going to have to manage and work our way through. But I’m confident we’ll find a way to manage and work our way through it.”

There was barely a reaction from China’s government Thursday to the WTA’s move. Asked about the tournament suspension and Peng’s safety, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin refused to address either.

“We are always firmly opposed to acts that politicize sports,” Wang told journalists at a daily briefing.

The IOC said Thursday it held a second call with Peng; there also was one on Nov. 21. In both instances, the IOC did not release any audio, video or a transcript, explain how the contact was arranged, nor say if there was any discussion of Peng’s sexual assault allegations.

The IOC said it would “stay in regular touch with her, and have already agreed on a personal meeting in January,” shortly before the lucrative Beijing Games are scheduled to start on Feb. 4.

After the initial IOC call with Peng, Mary Gallagher, a China expert at the University of Michigan, said: “The IOC response is unpersuasive to everyone except to the Chinese government, which is the entity that it most needs to please.”

Diana Fu, who teaches at the University of Toronto and researches China state control, said any communication Peng has had so far likely was scripted. She said the messaging was aimed outside China; if Peng’s case were widely known about inside the country, according to Fu, it could serve as a catalyst for the #MeToo movement.

“A sex scandal, in itself, is not crippling for the Party,” Fu said. “But viral online discussion of it, with the possibility of re-igniting a fledgling #MeToo movement in China, is feared by Beijing.

“Given that Beijing recently brought the NBA to its knees over the Houston Rockets general manager’s support of Hong Kong, it will likely be very hard for the WTA to corner China,” Fu added. “By standing with Peng Shuai, the WTA is riding the tiger. Once on the tiger’s back, it will be hard to dismount without suffering consequences.”