Woman airlifted after Barnegat Bay boat crash

A boater struck a navigational marker in the Barnegat Bay Friday night, injuring three, authorities say.

The crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. near the Thomas A. Mathis and J. Stanley Tunney Bridges that connect Toms River with Pelican Island, according to New Jersey State Police spokesman Alejandro Goez.

Mark Herega, 58, of Brick was operating the boat, Goez said. He was transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River along with Dwight West, 77, of Brick for treatment of minor injuries, the spokesman said.

Madeline Delrio, 54, of Dunedin, Florida was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Goez said.

The fourth passenger, Rene Delrio, 58, of Toms River was uninjured, according to the spokesman.