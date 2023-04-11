Donate

WNBA Draft: Villanova star Maddy Siegrist selected No. 3 overall

The star forward, who was selected by the Dallas Wings, led Nova to a 30-7 overall record and a spot in the Sweet 16 this season.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • April 11, 2023
Villanova's Maddy Siegrist arrives at the WNBA basketball draft Monday, April 10, 2023, in New York

Villanova's Maddy Siegrist arrives at the WNBA basketball draft Monday, April 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Villanova University’s star forward Maddy Siegrist was selected third overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft on Monday evening.

Siegrist, who was selected by the Dallas Wings, led Villanova to a 30-7 overall record and a spot in the Sweet 16 this season.

Aliyah Boston was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, going to the Indiana Fever.

The Minnesota Lynx took Diamond Miller with the No. 2 pick

Siegrist became the second player in Villanova women’s basketball history to be selected in the WNBA Draft.

In 2003, former Wildcat Trish Juhline was chosen 32nd overall.

