WNBA Draft: Villanova star Maddy Siegrist selected No. 3 overall
The star forward, who was selected by the Dallas Wings, led Nova to a 30-7 overall record and a spot in the Sweet 16 this season.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Villanova University’s star forward Maddy Siegrist was selected third overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft on Monday evening.
Siegrist, who was selected by the Dallas Wings, led Villanova to a 30-7 overall record and a spot in the Sweet 16 this season.
The moment @20sMaddy heard her named called with the 3rd overall pick in the 2023 #WNBADraft pic.twitter.com/uDYBlZpIuD— WNBA (@WNBA) April 10, 2023
Aliyah Boston was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, going to the Indiana Fever.
The Minnesota Lynx took Diamond Miller with the No. 2 pick
Siegrist became the second player in Villanova women’s basketball history to be selected in the WNBA Draft.
In 2003, former Wildcat Trish Juhline was chosen 32nd overall.
