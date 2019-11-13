With straight-party voting gone in Pa., who will miss it most?

This PennLive article appeared on PA Post.

With last week’s election pretty much in the rearview mirror, the days of straight-party voting in Pennsylvania are now over.

No longer can voters go to the polls and simply make a single mark on a general election ballot to vote for every candidate of that party for each office on the ballot.

It was an option that hundreds of thousands of voters exercised for the last time in last week’s election.

More than 726,000 voters in 59 Pennsylvania counties voted straight-party, according to an analysis by PennLive. Put another way, 37 percent of the nearly 2 million who cast ballots voted straight party. PennLive collected data from county elections offices and county websites.

Of those who voted straight party, 51% of them indicated they were voting straight Republican and 48% straight Democratic. Despite making that choice, election directors pointed out that some of those voters may have split their ticket by voting for a candidate of a different party.

However, it is worth noting that five of the eight counties where information wasn’t available include some of the state’s most populous counties, namely Philadelphia, Delaware, Bucks, Dauphin and Erie. All five of those counties have a Democratic registration edge.

That leads observers to predict that adding in the percentage of straight-party voters from those counties would most likely flip those percentages – if not produce an even wider gap favoring Democrats.