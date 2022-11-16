Wilmington mourns death of City Councilmember Linda Gray

Prior to being elected, she served as a probation/parole officer for almost 30 years, leading groups in the Smyrna jail in addition to a drug and alcohol recovery group for the outpatient Crest program. Afterwards, she was appointed as a magistrate judge.

After serving 20 years as president of the Brandywine Hills Community Association, she was appointed as councilwoman in February of 2019 to replace the seat left vacant when Nnamdi Chukwuocha was elected to the State House. She was later elected to a full term on City Council in 2020.

Her efforts within the community in her district earned her the reputation of being a neighborhood activist. She gave her time while serving in government in a variety of positions for organizations such as the First District Neighborhood Planning Council, Brandywine Zoo, Rockwood Foundation, Wilmington Arts Commission, and the first-ever First Night Wilmington Planning Committee.

“It’s a personal loss to me,” said Ellen Casson, the Neighborhood Association’s newsletter editor. Casson and Gray were friends before Casson joined the Neighborhood Association, where she later served as Gray’s secretary. “She will just be missed very much in the community, that’s for sure. “It’s difficult losing her as a friend and as a community member.”