Police identify suspect in Delaware trooper killing at Wilmington-area DMV

Delaware State Police say 44-year-old Rahman Rose is accused of shooting and killing a state trooper inside a Department of Motor Vehicles office near Wilmington on Tuesday.

Cpl. Grade One Matthew Snook was working an overtime assignment at the time when Rose allegedly walked in as a customer around 2 p.m. on Dec. 23, police say. Rose then allegedly shot Snook from behind with a handgun.

Police say Snook pushed a DMV employee out of the way and told them to run as Rose continued to shoot at him. Other DMV customers were allowed to leave as law enforcement arrived at the location and exchanged fire with the gunman.

A New Castle County police officer shot Rose through a window, according to police.

Rose and Snook were taken to the hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.