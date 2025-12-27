Police identify suspect in Delaware trooper killing at Wilmington-area DMV
Police say the 44-year-old suspect entered the DMV as a customer Tuesday afternoon before shooting a state trooper who was working inside.
Delaware State Police say 44-year-old Rahman Rose is accused of shooting and killing a state trooper inside a Department of Motor Vehicles office near Wilmington on Tuesday.
Cpl. Grade One Matthew Snook was working an overtime assignment at the time when Rose allegedly walked in as a customer around 2 p.m. on Dec. 23, police say. Rose then allegedly shot Snook from behind with a handgun.
Police say Snook pushed a DMV employee out of the way and told them to run as Rose continued to shoot at him. Other DMV customers were allowed to leave as law enforcement arrived at the location and exchanged fire with the gunman.
A New Castle County police officer shot Rose through a window, according to police.
Rose and Snook were taken to the hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.
During a press conference Tuesday night, Gov. Matt Meyer called the shooting “an act of pure evil,” and said moments like this one should remind people of the “tremendous risks” first responders take “and the courage that they demonstrate every single day.”
“The heart of the state of Delaware breaks tonight as we mourn the loss of a Delaware State trooper, a hero who gave his life in the line of duty,” Meyer said. “He made the ultimate sacrifice to protect his fellow Delawareans and our hearts break for his family. There are Delawareans who are alive tonight because of his heroism.”
Another trooper was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Two other women were treated for minor injuries.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is still investigating.
