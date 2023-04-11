WHYY News hires Jamila Bey as Editorial Director

WHYY News announced that Jamila Bey has been hired as Editorial Director. Bey is responsible for managing the news editorial content across platforms including the website, radio, programming, podcast, and digital media.

“We are thrilled to welcome veteran journalist Jamila Bey to WHYY News,” said Sarah Glover, Vice President of News and Civic Dialogue. “She is a talented multiplatform news leader with a proven track record of success in developing and executing news content strategies. Her deep understanding of radio, news and public media is an asset to our newsroom.”

Bey has more than 20 years of experience in journalism, including positions at NPR, Viacom/BET and The Washington Post. She has worked as an executive producer, editor, reporter, producer and host. A native of Pittsburgh, she counts her early years in radio news as an undergraduate at Duquesne University as the start of her love of Pennsylvania politics and arts reporting and writing.

“I am excited to join the WHYY team and help create high-quality, engaging content that meets the needs of our audience,” said Bey. “I am committed to telling stories that matter and making a difference in the lives of our listeners and those who make policy to impact the region.”

Bey’s first day at WHYY was April 10.