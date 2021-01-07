The scene was unlike anything we’d ever witnessed.

An angry mob descended on Capitol Hill after attending a rally where President Donald Trump erroneously claimed the election was stolen and directed his followers to confront members of Congress.

“We’re going to walk down there, and I’ll be there with you,” Trump said at the rally. “We’re going to walk down … to the Capitol and we are going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. And we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them. Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong.”

The crowd took his message to heart.

It marched to Capitol Hill as members of Congress prepared to confirm Joe Biden as the country’s next president. When it got there, all hell broke loose.

Violent protesters quickly pushed through barricades that were guarded by a token force of Capitol police officers. They broke through windows and scrambled inside, using ropes and ladders to climb the walls.

As the mob made its way to Congressional offices and onto the Senate floor, members of Congress were rushed out of the building. Multiple police officers were injured in the fracas, and before the siege was complete, a woman was shot and later died from her injuries. Three others had separate medical emergencies and died as well. And later, two improvised explosive devices were found in the city and disabled by law enforcement.

Many Americans have questions about the violent protest that led to four fatalities, multiple injuries, and more than 50 arrests on charges ranging from assault to carrying a gun without a license.

But for me, there is only one question: Would those violent protesters have been allowed to breach the Capitol if they were Black?

The answer is an unequivocal no.