West Philly synagogue’s virtual Hanukkah party raises thousands for neighboring nonprofit

COVID-19 has fundamentally changed the way the Jewish community are celebrating Hanukkah this year.

For West Philly synagogue Kol Tzedek, that meant taking their annual Hanukkah party virtual, while also using the holiday to raise money to support their neighbors.

Jews have a long history in West Philadelphia, which used to be a Jewish stronghold until the mid-1900s, when many families began their exodus to the suburbs of the Main Line and elsewhere across the Delaware Valley.

The West Philly Jewish community almost faded away before it began a resurgence in 2004, when Reconstructionist Jews founded Kol Tzedek in Philly’s Cedar Park neighborhood. The congregation describes itself as “a mixed multitude; people of varied ages, abilities, and genders committed to racial and economic justice.”

In any other year, KT’s Hanukkah party would be attended by hundreds in person at the shul on 50th Street near Baltimore Ave. But with the pandemic, and local officials requesting that people stay home for the holidays, they decided to take this year’s party to Zoom.

The theme for this year’s party was “Joy in Resistance,” which was inspired in part by the Joy to the Polls campaign, spearheaded by the Working Families Party, that encouraged dancing and celebrating through Philly as a way to combat the stress of Election Day.

“Hanukkah is a story about how we react to hegemonic governments, and hellenism, and imposing forces. And it’s also a story about publicizing joy and miracles and kind of taking the inner light and letting it shine forth,” Rabbi Ari Lev Fornari said.

He said the campaign was “such good medicine.”

“It really transcended so much divisiveness and it was so healing,” he said. “We wanted to continue to find joy in resistance and make that a healing power in our community.”

Every year, Kol Tzedek’s annual Hanukkah party raises money for either their Jewish community or one of their West Philly neighbors. This year, the party benefitted YEAH Philly, a Black-led organization offering paid work, family financial assistance, and a place to hang out for West Philly teens affected by violence.

Fornari lamented that the West Philly Jewish community in the past left the area under pressures of white flight. Now, having existed in West Philly for 15 years, Kol Tzedek’s congregation still strives to be better community members.

“Some of the blight and harmful redlining that continues to affect our Black neighbors here in West Philadelphia, white Jewish communities in the ’50s really perpetuated,” he said, adding that KT’s mission is to “redeem and reclaim that history by reemerging as a Jewish community that’s directly involved with our Black neighbors.”