West Philadelphia street renamed in honor of famous artist, activist

"He was the most famous, the most wealthy, the most well-known African American man in the world," experts say.

    By
  • TaRhonda Thomas, 6abc
    • April 14, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Paul Robeson was one of the most famous artists and activists of his time, and now a West Philadelphia street bears his name.

The West Philadelphia Cultural Alliance coordinated a street renaming ceremony and community block party for the occasion on Friday.

“At the height of his career, he was the most famous, the most wealthy, the most well-known African American man in the world,” said Janice Sykes-Ross, the executive director of the West Philadelphia Cultural Alliance.

The street renaming ceremony coincided with more than a week of celebrations honoring Robeson’s 125th birthday.

Robeson was beloved, but not always embraced, experts say. His career was tarnished by U.S. government investigations and allegations of ties to the communist party, as he became an outspoken advocate of civil rights.

