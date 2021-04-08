As hundreds of migrants seek refuge from the poverty and violence in Central America, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware says America’s appetite for drugs is partly to blame.

“We are complicit in their misery,” Carper said Wednesday morning outside the Latin American Community Center in Wilmington.

He says the flow of illegal drugs through Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador corrupts officials in those countries and that ends up corrupting their economies, leading to poverty and hunger.

“If we didn’t have an addiction to these drugs, frankly, little of that would happen,” he said. “We have this addiction, drugs are trafficked, and it has just created hell in these three countries.”

Carper returned to Delaware around 2 a.m. Wednesday after visiting the border near El Paso, Texas, with stops at the El Paso Centralized Processing Center and the Fort Bliss Emergency Intake Site.

“I talked to hundreds of kids down there,” he said. “Despite all they’ve been through, for the most part, they were happy. They had a lot of scrapes, and I could see they’ve been through a tough, tough journey, but they were happy. They were grateful.”