Watch: Senators to be sworn in for Trump impeachment trial

    By
  • PBS NewsHour
    • January 16, 2020

The Senate is expected to take the first steps in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial as soon as Thursday by swearing in all 100 U.S. senators.

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will preside over the trial, which will determine whether the president is considered guilty or acquitted of two articles of impeachment the House approved last month.

The House of Representatives has charged Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of justice in connection with his dealings with Ukraine and the subsequent House investigation into his behavior.

The accusations center around a July 2019 phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

