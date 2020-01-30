Watch/Listen: Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate

Visitors follow a tour guide into the rotunda at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday Jan 29, 2020, in Washington. (Steve Helber/AP Photo)

Follow our coverage: You can also listen to the hearings live on WHYY-FM by clicking on the blue play button on the top left of the page or watch on WHYY-TV.

Finally playing an active role at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, senators posed written inquiries that led to pointed, back-and-forth debate Wednesday as Trump’s legal team and House Democratic prosecutors pressed their respective cases.

Throughout, the urgent question of whether former national security adviser John Bolton will be allowed to testify remained at the forefront. Democrats argued that Bolton must be allowed to speak to ensure a fair trial, while Republicans said Democrats should have demanded earlier that Bolton and other witnesses testify.

Meanwhile, the actions of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, a former executive at a Ukraine energy company, drew continued attention from Republicans amid claims by Democrats that the younger Biden was irrelevant and “a distraction.”

Senators will continue questions Thursday, with crucial votes on witnesses expected as soon as Friday. The impeachment trial is expected to resume at 1 p.m. ET.

