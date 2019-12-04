Watch/Listen: House Judiciary Committee takes up Trump impeachment

Follow our coverage: You can also listen to the hearings live on WHYY-FM by clicking on the blue play button on the top left of the page or watch on WHYY-TV.

The House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing on Wednesday marks a new phase in the investigation, as Democrats prepare to finalize their case against President Donald Trump, amid increased resistance from Republicans and the White House.

The proceedings will be led by Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-NY, whose committee is in charge of drawing up articles of impeachment against the president and sending them to the House floor for a final vote.

Neither Trump nor his lawyers will be present Wednesday, but it remains unclear whether the coming weeks could feature a direct confrontation between Democrats and the White House. Under the House rules, the president does have the right to participate in the Judiciary Committee hearings.