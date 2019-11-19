Watch/Listen: Day 3 of Trump public impeachment hearings

Follow our coverage: You can also listen to the hearings live on WHYY-FM by clicking on the blue play button on the top left of the page or watch on WHYY-TV.

Four more witnesses are scheduled to testify Tuesday before the House Intelligence Committee in what will be the third day of public impeachment hearings.

The PBS NewsHour is hosting live coverage of the hearings Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m. ET. Amna Nawaz will anchor the NewsHour’s coverage and will be joined by NewsHour correspondents and special guests. Watch in the video player above.

Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an Army officer who works on the National Security Council, are expected to appear before House lawmakers Tuesday morning.

In the afternoon, Kurt Volker, the former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, the former senior director of European affairs at the National Security Council, will appear.

The hearings are part of the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump that was sparked by a whistleblower complaint that raised concerns about a July phone call Trump had with the president of Ukraine. In the call, Trump requested Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky investigate former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.