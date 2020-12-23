US holiday travel surges despite pleas from public health officials

Her layover at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport was equally unsettling, she said. It was packed with people and felt hot from too many bodies. Some people wore their masks below their noses. In the bathrooms, not everyone washed their hands for at least 20 seconds, Lopez said.

She works as a medical assistant in a doctor’s office. She will have to quarantine for 10 days at home and get tested again before heading back to work.

Joan Crunk, 75, and her husband, Jim, 80, of Grandview, Missouri, were at the Kansas City airport Tuesday, waiting to pick up their daughter and son-in-law, who were flying in from Savannah, Georgia, and planned to stay with them until Jan. 2. It had been a year since they had seen each other.

Joan Crunk said they talked a lot about whether to gather.

“It is very hard, and we are older. My husband is 80. There is no guarantee from one year to the next,” she said as “Silver Bells” played over the airport speakers.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome encouraged people to celebrate only with people in their households, but added that if they can’t follow the guidance, they should take precautions, such as ensuring good home ventilation.

“We can’t let fatigue cause us to make poor decisions this holiday season that end up making us backtrack, especially when we are so incredibly close to getting ourselves and everyone else across the finish line,” he said, referring to the start of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Overall, the AAA projected that about 85 million people will travel between Wednesday and Jan. 3, most of them by car. That would be a drop of nearly a one-third from a year ago but still a big number in the middle of a pandemic.

Janeen Pierre was juggling a pile of luggage Tuesday and getting her two little girls to the bathroom at the Charlotte, North Carolina, airport before they boarded their flight to Orlando, Florida.

Pierre and her husband had planned to spend Christmas on a Disney cruise, but the pandemic changed their itinerary to ringing in the holidays at Disney’s theme parks instead.

“Disney refunded all of our money, but American Airlines did not. So we’re going to have a very Disney Christmas,” she said, adding that her girls could barely contain their excitement about visiting Cinderella’s Castle.

Still, she said, “With the new strains coming out, I don’t know if this is the smartest idea.”

Doreen Lindsay, a 48-year-old doctor, was on a layover in Atlanta, traveling home to Memphis, Tennessee, from the San Diego area, where she worked with COVID-19 patients in a field hospital. She planned to be with her son for the holidays.

“It’s my son and myself, really. It’s he and I. We’ve been through so much. And he’s excited. Can you believe it? An 18-year-old man happy to have his mom coming home,” she said.

Lindsey said workers at the field hospital were isolated when they completed the assignment and were tested regularly, including up to four times in a span of four days before leaving.

As for her travels, “it’s not just ‘oh, recreation.’ I’m getting back to my place. I’m not going to another,” she said. “The risk has to be worth the benefits.”

Associated Press reporters Alexandra Olson in New York; Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia; Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas City, Missouri; Sarah Blake Morgan in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Sophia Tulp in Atlanta contributed to this report.